Republic of Djibouti: COVID-19 Situation Report #5, 25 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Authorities confirmed 1008 cases of COVID-19 in Djibouti, and 2 fatalities. MoH announced that the local community transmission stage has been reached.

• The general lockdown in the country, except for essential services, has been extended to 1 May.

• Flash floods occurred on 21 April, affecting approximately 110,000 persons. Authorities confirmed 5 fatalities. Testing facilities were flooded in the capital.

• According to the authorities over 67,500 informal and day jobs, and 31.5% households living in overall poverty will be impacted by the socio-economic consequences of COVID-19.

• The UN system in Djibouti mobilized USD 7.6 million for programming directly linked to the COVID-19 response.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• As of 24 April 2020, the Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,008 cases (22% women) of COVID-19 in Djibouti, and 2 fatalities. Some 633 patients are currently being treated in four treatment centers. Cases have also been confirmed in the Arta, Dikhil and Ali Sabieh regions.