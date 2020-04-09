Republic of Djibouti: COVID-19 Situation Report #3, 9 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 140 as of 9 April. The authorities continue to systematically identify and test contacts through active tracing. MOH confirmed the first fatality by COVID-19 on 9 April.

• Testing capacity is available, a quarantine site has been established and two more are under preparation. A care center for severe cases has been set up in Arta, 40 km from the capital.

Additional support is required to bring to scale preparedness and response capacity.

• Since 23 March the authorities imposed a general lockdown in the country, except for essential services. Traffic has been restricted to minimum, and only allowed with administrative authorization. It has now been extended to 16 April.

• All passenger movement (aircraft/railway/boat) continue to be suspended since 18 March. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs restricted military and humanitarian flights with personnel. Civil and military cargo movements continue.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 9 April 2020, the Ministry of Health has confirmed 140 cases of COVID-19 in Djibouti (one already returned to his native country), as well as the first fatality of COVID-19 in Djibouti. In the Balbala suburb of Djibouti town, Al Rahma hospital became a new cluster on 5 April. The facility has been put in quarantine since by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

On 4 April the United Nations in Djibouti confirmed the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among its staff. The colleague entered Djibouti on March 16 with no symptoms, and prior to arrival in country, was confined in full quarantine. The staff is currently isolated in a designated public hospital and did not come into contact with any aid or assistance recipients. All contacts have been traced and were tested negative. The United Nations in Djibouti is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and has previously put in place significant restrictions to reduce the risks of transmission, ensure a safe environment, and protect the health and safety of the community.

In order to limit the risks of contamination, UN staff in Djibouti staff is still largely working remotely is being kept informed through weekly virtual townhalls. Only critical staff are required at the office.

The African Union NEPAD launched its COVID-19 multidimensional plan to mobilize the institution's human capacity and necessary expertise to improve coverage and access to sustainable and resilient health services, while ensuring the protection of Africa's economic foundations.

IGAD contributed USD 700,000 towards the regional fight against the Corona Pandemic. A handover of USD 100,000 has been made to Djibouti, Somalia and Uganda on 6 April.

The UN Secretary-General (SG) remains deeply concerned that the coronavirus continues to spread at an alarming rate, including into countries where millions of people cannot easily access clean water, food, healthcare and shelter. Given the potentially devastating impact on some of the world’s most vulnerable countries, the UNSG stressed the need for a concerted, coordinated global response that encompasses communities such as refugees, migrants, stateless people, those who are internally displaced and others who may be on the margins. The UNSG urged national authorities to work closely with the UN system, under the UN Resident Coordinators leadership to enable the provision of humanitarian assistance by the United Nations and by national and international non-governmental organizations. In a reference to his repeated appeals for a ceasefire in conflicts around the world, to focus on the shared struggle to overcome the virus, the Secretary-General pointed out that violence is not confined to the battlefield, and that “for many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest: in their own homes”.