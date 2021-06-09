Qatar Fund For Development signs Memorandum of Understanding with Government of Djibouti in support of Education Above All – World Bank project to enroll 35,000 out of school children in Djibouti

Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Djibouti in support of an Education Above All (EAA) Foundation– World Bank project, aimed at enrolling 35,000 out of school children (OOSC) in Djibouti.

In cooperation with Education Above All Foundation, the MoU was signed by H.E. Mr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development, and H.E. Mr. Moustapha Mohamed Mahamoud, Minister of National Education and Vocational Training of Djibouti.

The joint intervention bolsters QFFD’s relationship with Djibouti, a long-term beneficiary of QFFD foreign assistance, in support of the country’s development process and sustainable development, pursuant of SDG 17 on “building partnerships to achieve goals”.

To achieve the 35,000 OOSC enrolment target, EAA’s Educate A Child (EAC) programme, in partnership with the World Bank, will strengthen institutional capacity to develop sub-regional plans around primary education enrolment and retention, implement gender-sensitive interventions to encourage enrolment and their transition to secondary education, provide teacher training to improve remedial instruction, and support the enrolment of children through the provision of teaching and learning materials, in required languages.

On this occasion, H.E. Mr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari, Director General of QFFD, said: “We are proud of this partnership with the Education Above All Foundation, the Republic of Djibouti represented by the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training, and the World Bank to meet commitments and ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn and develop the skills they need. This is a vital investment in building human capital, and we are proud of this life-changing investment that is implemented to provide equitable access to good educational opportunities for out of school children in Djibouti.”

“The education sector has the largest share among the sectors that QFFD supports. This is in line with the priorities of the State of Qatar in providing foreign aid, and empowering children deprived of basic education at the primary level as they are the engine of human development. Quality education is considered essential and pivotal in our strategy to strengthen strong partnerships between governments, organisations and local communities,” he added.

H.E. Mr. Moustapha Mohamed Mahamoud, Djibouti’s Minister of National Education and Vocational Training, commented: “Ensuring inclusive learning for all children in Djibouti through the provision of quality and inclusive primary education is a priority for us. Therefore, the Education Above All Foundation is an essential partner to achieve this goal.”

Mr Fahad Al-Sulaiti, CEO of Education Above All Foundation, said: “I would like to thank Qatar Fund For Development and the Government of Djibouti for their dedication to improving educational access and breaking down barriers to education for the most vulnerable.”

“Today’s signing of the MOU is an important step on the path to SDG4 on education, and we are confident that our collaboration will further strengthen inclusion and support long-term enrolment. Through targeted initiatives, we can effectively uplift entire communities out of poverty and towards a more secure future.”

This programme builds on EAA’s mission to support children’s access to safe, quality and equitable education, especially for vulnerable and marginalised groups, as well as closing education inequalities across regions, gender and income levels