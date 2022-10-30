As part of the back-to-school campaign.. Distributing 200 integrated school bags in Djibouti [EN/AR]

With the beginning of each new academic year, many countries and organizations used to launch a back-to-school campaign to prioritize education, renew the spirit of activity and positivity, and care for children of vulnerable groups in poor countries where they get their right to education, as every child has the right to go to school to learn.

HUMAN ACCESS is keen to contribute to the back-to-school campaign to alleviate the suffering of the poor family. This year, the HUMAN ACCESS office in the capital Djibouti, distributed 200 school bags with all their supplies to a number of school students in Djibouti for groups who are unable to teach their children of Yemeni refugees and the needy people of the host country.

The school bag is a symbol of science and an integral part of the child's personality, and it is one of the essential tools that cannot be dispensed with in the school learning process. Giving this bag to children of vulnerable groups is an incentive for them to launch a new stage in their academic life and facilitate their educational journey.