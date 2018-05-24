OCHA Flash Update #3 Cyclone Sagar aftermath in Djibouti | 24 May 2018

Highlights

• Response to floods caused by Cyclone Sagar is underway, under Government leadership.

• Although floodwaters are subsiding, they continue to affect several areas of Djibouti City.

• An additional storm system is forming in the Gulf of Aden, but will not affect Djibouti.

Situation Overview

Four days after Cyclone Sagar brought torrential rains on 19-20 May, floodwaters continue to affect several areas of Djibouti City. About 50 per cent of Djibouti town appeared to be severely affected by flash floods and heavy rains as of 20 May, according to satellite imagery analyzed by UNOSAT.

However, as of 23 May, floodwaters were already receding.



The areas of Ambouli, Attar, Damerjog and Douda of Djibouti City have been severely affected, according to rapid assessments by the government. In Ambouli, makeshift shelters were damaged or destroyed, and an assessment on the number of affected households and the extent of damages is ongoing. Across the most affected areas, over 100 vegetable and fruit plots are estimated to have been directly hit by the floods, affecting the livelihoods of over 500 people, including migrant workers.



Assessments of urban refugee populations have been completed in Djibouti City. Initial reports indicate that, while only a limited number of refugee shelters were affected, food and basic household items remain a critical concern, especially for those living in temporary shelters. Refugee villages in Ali Sabieh and Obock provinces have recorded limited damage and UNHCR is working with the Office for National Assistance to Refugees and Affected People (ONARS) to assist those who have been affected.



The risk of water-borne, such as acute watery diarrhoea and cholera, and vector-borne diseases, including malaria, remains high due to the presence of stagnant water. Initial reports from the Ministry of Environment indicate that there may have been environmental impacts from the flooding, including damage to fisheries.



An additional storm system is forming in the Gulf of Aden. Although the currently trajectory of the storm indicates that it will not directly hit Djibouti, further rains could be possible over the weekend and would directly impact those already affected by the floods and in need of humanitarian assistance.



More on UNOSAT floods rapid assessment: http://www.unitar.org/unosat/node/44/2809

