Migration Response Centre (MRC) Dashboard Obock | Djibouti - Report #51: 1 - 31 August 2022

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) operates a Migration Response Centre (MRC) in the Obock region in Djibouti to assist migrants who wish to return to their countries of origin after attempts to emigrate or upon return from the Arabian Peninsula.

At the MRC in Obock, established in 2011, IOM provides a range of services adapted to the needs of vulnerable migrants along the migration corridor. Migrants who are not registered Migrants registered at the MRC since January 2021 at the MRC can also receive food assistance. IOM staff members are trained to provide direct assistance including food, temporary shelter, non-food items (NFI), information, psychosocial and medical care to vulnerable migrants on the move. IOM also provides the possibility of an orderly return under conditions respectful of human dignity to migrants who wish to return voluntarily to their country of origin through its assisted voluntary return and reintegration (AVRR) programme. Since the reopening of borders in July 2020, IOM has resumed its voluntary return programme for the most vulnerable migrants. However, following the declaration of a nationwide state of emergency in Ethiopia in early November 2021, this programme was suspended and recently resumed in February 2022.