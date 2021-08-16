Migration Response Centre (MRC) Dashboard Obock | Djibouti - Report #38: 1 - 31 July 2021

OVERVIEW

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) operates a Migration Response Centre (MRC) in the Obock region in Djibouti, to assist migrants who wish to return to their countries of origin after attempts to emigrate or upon return from the Arabian Peninsula.

With the set-up of the MRC in Obock in 2011, a team of staff was trained to provide direct assistance including food, temporary shelter, non-food items (NFI), information, psycho-social and medical care to vulnerable migrants on the move.

IOM also provides the possibility of an orderly return under conditions respectful of human dignity to migrants who wish to return voluntarily to their country of origin through its assisted voluntary return and reintegration (AVRR) programme.

Since the reopening of borders in July 2020, IOM has resumed its voluntary return programme for the most vulnerable migrants. Following the closure of the Massagara informal site in October 2020, all migrants arriving from Yemen and Ethiopia are provided with assistance at the MRC.