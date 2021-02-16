Migration Response Centre (MRC) Dashboard Obock | Djibouti - Report #32: 1 - 31 January 2021

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) operates a Migration Response Center (MRC) in the Obock region in Djibouti, to assist migrants who wish to return to their countries of origin after attempts to emigrate or upon return from theArabian Peninsula.

With the set-up of the MRC in Obock in 2011, a team of staff was trained to provide direct assistance including food, temporary shelter, non-food items (NFI), information, psycho-social and medical care to vulnerable migrants on the move. IOM also provides the possibility of an orderly return under conditions respectful of human dignity to migrants who wish to return voluntarily to their country of origin through its assisted voluntary return and reintegration (AVRR) programme. Following the reopening of borders in July 2020, IOM resumed its AVRR programme for the most vulnerable migrants. Following the closure of the Massagara site in October 2020,all migrants arriving from Yemen and Ethiopia are now being hosted at the MRC.