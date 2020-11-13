Migration Response Centre (MRC) Dashboard Obock | Djibouti - Report #29: 1 - 31 October 2020

Overview

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) operates a Migration Response Centre (MRC) in Obock region in Djibouti, to assist migrants who wish to return to their countries of origin after attempts to emigrate or upon return from the Arab Peninsula. IOM Djibouti provides multisectoral assistance at the MRC in Obock, including food and non-food item assistance, health care and psychosocial support.

Since the closure of the Massagara site on 14 October 2020, new migrants arriving from Yemen are hosted in the Migration Response Center (MRC) in Obock before their transfer to the Ar-Aoussa quarantine site in Ali Sabieh region for a COVID-19 test and seven-day quarantine before their return to Ethiopia.