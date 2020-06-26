Migration Response Centre (MRC) Dashboard Obock | Djibouti - Report #24: 1 - 31 May 2020

OVERVIEW

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) operates a Migration Response Centre (MRC) in Obock region in Djibouti, to assist migrants who wish to return to their countries of origin after attempts to emigrate or upon return from the Arab Peninsula. IOM Djibouti provides multi-sectoral assistance at the MRC in Obock, including food and nonfood item assistance, health care and psychosocial support. Migrants also benefit from Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) assistance to their country of origin. However, IOM suspended AVRR services following the Djibouti-Ethiopia border closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the context of COVID-19 prevention and in order to avoid overcrowding, the admission of new migrants at the Obock MRC was reduced to admitting the most vulnerable migrants only, namely women, children and sick migrants.