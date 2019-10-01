Media Advisory: UN Deputy Humanitarian Chief Visits Djibouti

WHO: Ursula Mueller, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHAT: Mission to Djibouti

WHEN: : 2 - 4 October 2019

WHERE: Djibouti City, Bondara Village, Ali Sabieh refugee village and Damerjog IDP site

Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Ursula Mueller, will visit Djibouti from 2 to 4 October to draw attention to the effects of climate change in the country and the region, and the consequences for the humanitarian situation. The deputy humanitarian chief will also see first-hand the efforts undertaken by aid organizations and government to respond to increasing challenges, including the growing number of refugees and migrants hosted in Djibouti.

These harsh weather conditions, coupled with the high levels of poverty, have left at least one third of the population, more than 280,000 people, in chronic levels of food insecurity in Djibouti. Conflict, insecurity and extreme hardship in neighbouring countries have also driven refugees and migrants into the country, which currently hosts nearly 30,000 refugees and asylum-seekers.

Ms. Mueller will travel to Bondara Village and Ali Sabieh refugee village where she will meet with people impacted by drought, high levels of food insecurity and see first-hand the response by humanitarian partners. She will also meet with senior Government officials, humanitarian organizations and the diplomatic community. This mission comes just after a visit to the neighbouring Eritrea.

