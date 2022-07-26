The Italian Government has granted one million euros to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for Strengthening Child Protection Systems in Djibouti

Addis Ababa, 26 July 2022 – The Italian Ambassador to Djibouti (resident in Addis Ababa), H.E. Agostino Palese, and UNICEF Representative a.i in Djibouti, Franck Abeille, sign an agreement of 1 million euros for strengthen the Child protection system in Djibouti.

The initiative, funded by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) will focus, for the next 24 months, on the prevention and the response to violence against girls and boys and the support of the legal and policy environment to enable vulnerable children and families to access quality child protection and other basic social services.

The initiative has been developed in close coordination with the competent institutions – Ministry of Woman and Family, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Interior – but also with non-governmental organizations and local associations to ensure the success of the action and the achievement of the set objectives.

After a first project, running from 2018 to 2020, Italy reaffirms its willingness to continue working with the Djiboutian authorities and UNICEF to support the establishment of a functional and child-friendly justice system and adequate social services in Djibouti.

The Government of Djibouti is currently planning the decentralization of the justice system and UNICEF will support this process by providing technical and financial support. The initiative also aims to strengthen the social service offer to facilitate access to integrated services that can respond to the different needs of the population and people in need, by referring them to different services available within social protection (legal, civil status, education, health, psychosocial support etc.). Social protection services will also offer a package of basic holistic services to ensure access to the population and reduce costs.

Providing a protective environment for young migrants, including children victims of trafficking, is one of the priorities of the Italian Cooperation in Djibouti and at the heart of UNICEF’s strategy in the country.

Contacts:

Chiara Ciampa, Communication Expert AICS Addis Ababa, +251 944224511, chiara.ciampa@aics.gov.it

Fayçal Oulmi, Communication Specialist UNICEF Djibouti, +253 77 094 322, foulmi@unicef.org