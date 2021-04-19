IOM Djibouti: Monthly Report #18 - March 2021

Celebration of the 4th anniversary of the EUIOM joint initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration.

Inauguration of the Global Djibouti Diaspora office.

1 163 migrants received emergency assistance through the IOM mobile unit in the Obock region.

52 vulnerable migrants benefited from the Assisted Voluntary Return program.

Two refugee resettlement operations to Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS

Migrants returning from Yemen receive multi-sectoral assistance at the Migration Response Centre (MRC) in Obock. They are housed in the MRC where they receive water, food, non-food items, and medical and psychosocial assistance before returning home through the Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) program.

Since July 2020, IOM has also set up a mobile unit to assist migrants arriving on the coast in Obock.

As part of the project « Durable solutions for the most vulnerable host populations, refugees and migrants in Djibouti », a training on project creation and management was organized for 23 refugee women at the social action center for the empowerment of women (CASAF in French).

IOM Djibouti celebrated the 4th anniversary of the EU-IOM joint initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration funded by the European Union Trust Fund at the MRC in Obock on 23 March 2021.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, IOM inaugurated the Global Djibouti Diaspora office in the Salam Tower.

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) program teams continued to observe movements at the various flow monitoring points across the country.