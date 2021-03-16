IOM Djibouti: Monthly Report #17 - February 2021

An emergency room inaugurated within the medical center of Dikhil.

480 migrants received emergency assistance through the IOM mobile unit in the Obock region.

34 vulnerable migrants benefited from the Assisted Voluntary Return program.

Renewal of the agreement granting financial support to the ONARS migration unit.

HIGHLIGHTS

IOM continues to assist vulnerable migrants in the Migration Response Centre (MRC) in Obock where they receive food, non food items (NFI), medical and psychosocial assistance thanks to the support of European Union.

Through the set up of its mobile unit in July 2020, IOM teams have been providing life saving assistance to vulnerable migrants transiting through the Obock region. The most vulnerable ones can benefit from the Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) program to Ethiopia.

An agreement was signed to renew financial support to the migration unit of the National Office for Assistance to Refugees and Disasters (ONARS), which provides assistance to vulnerable migrants. This agreement is part of the project "Durable solutions for host populations, refugees and migrants in Djibouti", funded by the European Union.

IOM has built an emergency room within the medical center of Dikhil to facilitate access to health care for migrants and Djiboutians.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, IOM launched the national strategy for the engagement of the Djiboutian diaspora in the development of the country.

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) program teams continued to observe movements at the various flow monitoring points across the country.