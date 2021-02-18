IOM Djibouti: Monthly Report #16 - January 2021

Launch of a malaria prevention campaign in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in neighborhoods of Djibouti City. 982 migrants benefited from a life-saving assistance through IOM’s mobile unit in Obock region.

Two refugee resettlement operations to the United States.

A handover ceremony of the FabLab between IOM and the University of Djibouti.

Highlights

IOM continues to assist vulnerable migrants in the Migration Response Centre (MRC) in Obock where they receive food, nonfood items (NFI), medical and psychosocial assistance thanks to the support of European Union.

Through the set up of its mobile unit in July 2020, IOM teams have been providing lifesaving assistance to vulnerable migrants transiting through the Obock region. Water, food and emergency first-aid care are delivered. After their referral to IOM’s Migration Response Center (MRC), the most vulnerable ones can benefit from the Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) program to Ethiopia.

Capacity building of the various technical ministries involved in the management of migration flows continues, particularly through the implementation of the project "Durable solutions for host populations, refugees and migrants in Djibouti", funded by the European Union.

IOM has also supported the government's efforts in malaria prevention. In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, awareness -raising campaigns targeting the most vulnerable populations in the Ambouli and Arhiba neighborhoods took place this month.

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) program teams continued to observe movements at the various flow monitoring points across the country.