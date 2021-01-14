IOM Djibouti: Monthly Report #15 - November - December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

IOM continues to assist vulnerable migrants in the Migration Response Centre (MRC) in Obock where they receive food, non-food items (NFI), medical and psychosocial assistance.

Through the set up of its mobile unit in July 2020, IOM teams have been providing life-saving assistance to vulnerable migrants transiting through the Obock region. Water, food and emergency first-aid care are delivered. After their referral to IOM’s Migration Response Center (MRC), the most vulnerable ones can benefit from the Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) program to Ethiopia.

As part of its partnership with ONARS, IOM kept on supporting the Ar Aoussa quarantine site.

Migrants walking along the migration corridor in Djibouti pass by several flow monitoring points (FMP) across the country, where IOM raises awareness on COVID-19 and related prevention measures.

IOM has carried on capacity building activities towards key migration-related ministries, thanks to fundings from the European Union.

IOM also contributed to the efforts of the Djiboutian government on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by constructing one screening center at the Guelile border-post, in Ali Sabieh region.