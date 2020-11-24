IOM Djibouti: Monthly Report #14 - October 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

IOM continues to assist vulnerable migrants in the Migration Response Centre (MRC) in Obock where they receive food, nonfood items (NFI), medical and psychosocial assistance.

Migrants arriving from Yemen also receive lifesaving assistance such as water, food and medical assistance through IOM’s mobile unit and are transfered to the MRC. IOM continues to provide support to the government-led quarantine site in AliSabieh through the transfer of migrants from the MRC to the site, as well as through the provision of food and medical assistance.

Following the signing of an agreement with the National Office for Refugees and Disaster Victims (ONARS), IOM will provide support to the on-going operations in the Ar Aoussa quarantine site from the 1st of October till the end of the year.

Through its flow monitoring points (FMPs) across the regions, IOM raised awareness on COVID-19 and related prevention measures.