IOM Djibouti: Monthly Report #13 September 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

IOM continues to assist vulnerable migrants in the Migration Response Centre (MRC) in Obock, where they receive food, non-food items (NFI), medical and psychosocial assistance.

Migrants arriving from Yemen also receive lifesaving assistance such as water, food and medical assistance through IOM’s mobile unit and are transferred to

MRC or government-led Masagara site where migrants stay in Obock region.

NFI kits were distributed to vulnerable migrants and host population in Djibouti City. Vulnerable families were provided with material to fix and rehabilitate their house.

IOM continues to provide support to the government-led quarantine site in Ali Sabieh. Migrants received water and food assistance and 80 tents were installed in the site.

Through its flow monitoring points (FMPs) across the regions, IOM raises awareness of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).