IOM Djibouti - DTM Migration Trends Dashboard (September 2022)

OVERVIEW

In September 2022, 18,773 movements were observed at the Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) in Djibouti, representing a daily average of 626 movements. Migration flows decreased by 2 per cent compared to August, during which 19,163 movements had been registered. It is worth highlighting that in September migration flows were still below pre-COVID-19 levels (between March 2019 and March 2020, the daily average was 654).

Of these 18,773 movements, 2,851 (15%) were observed in Obock. This coastal region of Djibouti is the main gateway for migrants going to and returning from the Arabian Peninsula. Migrants regroup at gathering points in the Obock region where they then cross the Gulf of Aden on boats along the so-called Eastern route.

Compared to the period between January and September 2021, movements from Ethiopia have increased sharply by 74 per cent with 107,394 entries between January and September 2022. However, compared to August 2022, these movements decreased by 6 per cent in September 2022. Furthermore, a decrease of 12 per cent can also be observed in figures of Ethiopians who have returned from Yemen. This slight decrease may be attributed to the amplified surveillance operations by the Djiboutian coast guards in Obock.