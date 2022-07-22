IOM Djibouti - DTM Migration Trends Dashboard (June 2022)

In June 2022, 22,363 movements were observed at the Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) in Djibouti, representing a daily average of 745 movements. Migration flows increased by 7 per cent compared to the month of May 2022, during which a total of 20,882 movements had been registered. For the second consecutive month, migration flows exceeded pre-COVID-19 level (between March 2019 and March 2020, the daily average was 654).

Of these 22,363 movements, 2,797 (13%) were observed in Obock. This coastal region of Djibouti is the main gateway for migrants going to and returning from the Arabian Peninsula. Migrants regroup at congregation points in the Obock region where they then cross the Gulf of Aden on boats along what is known as the Eastern route.

Compared to the first half of 2021, movements from Ethiopia have increased sharply by 50 per cent with 65,814 entries during the same period in 2022. Compared to May 2022, the movements increased by 11 per cent in June 2022. In addition, 3,423 Ethiopians have returned from Yemen since January 2022. Between May 2022 and June 2022, these returns increased by 8 per cent.