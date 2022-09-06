IOM Djibouti - DTM Migration Trends Dashboard (July 2022)

In July 2022, 20,214 movements were observed at the Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) in Djibouti, representing a daily average of 652 movements. Migration flows decreased by 10 per cent compared to the month of June 2022, during which a total of 22,363 movements had been registered. It is worth highlighting that in July 2022 migration flows have dropped below pre-COVID-19 levels (between March 2019 and March 2020, the daily average was 654).

Of these 20,214 movements, 2,351 (12%) were observed in Obock. This coastal region of Djibouti is the main gateway for migrants going to and returning from the Arabian Peninsula. Migrants regroup at congregation points in the Obock region where they then cross the Gulf of Aden on boats along what is known as the Eastern route.

Compared to the period of January to July 2021, movements from Ethiopia have increased sharply by 62 per cent with 80,141 entries between January and July 2022. However, compared to June 2022, these movements decreased by 11 per cent in July 2022. In addition, 3,723 Ethiopians have returned from Yemen since January 2022. Between June 2022 and July 2022, these returns significantly decreased by 44 per cent. This sharp decrease may be attributed to the amplified surveillance operations by the Djiboutian coast guards in Obock.