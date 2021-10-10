Djibouti + 3 more
IOM Djibouti - DTM Migration Trends Dashboard (August 2021)
This dashboard presents the main migration trends observed in Djibouti in recent months, as well as key information on migrants registered in the country in August 2021. It aims to provide an overview of the main mobility trends in Djibouti, through both quantitative and qualitative analyses, obtained from several data collection tools developed by IOM Djibouti.
This dashboard is subdivided into several sections:
- A monthly update on the key data obtained through the Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) at the six active Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) in Djibouti;
- An analysis of the impact of the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region on the arrivals from and exits to Ethiopia;
- A section on movements observed in the Obock region, as well as movements between Djibouti and Yemen;
- A monthly update on the profile, vulnerabilities, migratory experience and intentions of the migrants surveyed through the Flow Monitoring Surveys (FMS);
- An update on the presence of migrants stranded in Djibouti.