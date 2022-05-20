IOM Djibouti - DTM Migration Trends Dashboard (April 2022)

Overview

OVERVIEW In April 2022, 16,339 movements were observed at the Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) in Djibouti, representing a daily average of 545 movements. Migration flows increased by only 2 per cent compared to the month of March 2022, during which an average of 518 movements had been registered daily. It is worth highlighting that migration flows have not yet reached pre-COVID-19 levels (between March 2019 and March 2020, the daily average was 654).

Of these 16,339 movements, 2,950 (18%) were observed in Obock. This coastal region of Djibouti is the main gateway for migrants going to and returning from the Arabian Peninsula. Migrants regroup at congregation points in the Obock region where they then cross the Gulf of Aden on boats along what is known as the Eastern route.

Since January 2022, movements from Ethiopia have increased sharply (21%) compared to those observed monthly last year during the same period. In 2022, a total of 35,269 migrants from Ethiopia entered Djibouti. In addition, 2,390 Ethiopians have returned from Yemen since January 2022. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, these movements were mainly due to mobility restrictions imposed in Yemen and Saudi Arabia. Subsequently, the progressive deterioration of living conditions in Yemen also triggered growing numbers of spontaneous returns. The trend of these returns has been steadily increasing since the beginning of the year.