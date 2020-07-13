IOM Djibouti COVID-19 Situation Report #9, 12 July 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

IOM organized a training on Humanitarian Border Management and the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) for participants from the Police, customs and the National Army.

An awareness raising activity on the COVID-19 was organized in a Bahache neighborhood in Djibouti City and reached 9,142 persons, in coordination with the Ministry of Health.

49 vulnerable migrants are assisted with food, non-food items (NFI), medical and psychosocial assistance in the Migration Response Centre (MRC) in Obock.

346 stranded migrants coming from Yemen in Obock region are receiving food, water and hygiene and NFI kits. IOM continues to raise awareness of the COVID-19 through its six flow monitoring points (FMPs) across the regions. IOM also provides support for migrants in the quarantine site in Ali Sabieh run by ONARS (National Office for Assistance to Refugees and Disaster Victims), in close collaboration with UNICEF and WFP.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 12 July, the Ministry of Health confirmed 4,972 COVID- 19 cases, 4,712 recovered and 56 deaths. According to the Ministry, 7% of the total population was tested against the COVID-19. Authorities continue their efforts to detect positive cases and continue to stress the importance of barrier gestures to the public.

The Republic of Djibouti will reopen its air traffic on 17 July.

According to the Government spokesperson, measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 will be taken within the airport, including systematic testing of passengers on arrival. The government will also work with neighboring countries to reopen land borders to allow Djiboutians to travel in the region during the summer