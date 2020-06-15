IOM Djibouti COVID-19 Situation Report #7, 14 June 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

IOM continues to provide support for migrants in the quarantine site in Ali Sabieh run by ONARS (National Office for Assistance to Refugees and Disaster Victims), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, UNICEF and WFP.

Upon the request from the Embassy of Ethiopia, IOM is currently registering stranded migrants in the country.

As migrants continue to arrive from the Arabian Peninsula and to be stranded in Djibouti, IOM continues to provide humanitarian assistance such as provision of food, non-food items (NFI) and medical assistance.

IOM continues to raise awareness of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in its six flow monitoring points (FMPs) in Ali Sabieh, Arta, Dikhil, Obock, and Tadjourah regions.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 14 June, the Ministry of Health confirmed 4,465 COVID19 cases, 2,950 recovered and 43 deaths. From 7 to 13 June, Djibouti recorded the lowest rate of positive cases compared to the number of people tested. The Government of Djibouti continues to target those who have potentially been in contact with persons who tested positive for COVID-19. The Ministry of Health is strengthening the capacity of the medical facilities in the regions to better prepare and respond to the COVID-19