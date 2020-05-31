IOM Djibouti COVID-19 Situation Report #6, 31 May 2020

Highlights

IOM continues to provide basic assistance such as provision of non-food items (NFI) and medical assistance for stranded migrants and to raise awareness on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

A visit was organized on 21 May with the Minister of the Interior, Minister of Health, and the Prefect of Ali Sabieh, the UN Resident Coordinator, and IOM’s Chief of Mission to the quarantine site in Ali Sabieh region.

On 20 May, IOM organized a foundation stone laying ceremony in Arhiba district for the rehabilitation of polyclinic in the presence of the Minister of Health and Minister of the Interior.

On 19 May, the President of the Republic of Djibouti, His Excellency Ismael Omar Guelleh visited the University of Djibouti where he was shown the items developed by IOM’s creative space, Fablab in its response to COVID-19.