IOM Djibouti COVID-19 Situation Report #4, 4 May 2020

Highlights

On 21 April, heavy rains hit several regions of the country, particularly Djibouti city and its suburb of Balbala, causing flash floods and leading to fatalities and damage affecting an estimated 110,000 people, further compounding the situation of many vulnerable families. Many have lost their household items, including recently received humanitarian assistance, and access to livelihoods was further reduced on top of COVID-19 related restrictions. IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team conducted a rapid assessment through field visits and key informant interviews, recording major food, non-food item (NFI) and hygiene needs. There are reports of large-scale damage to roads and key infrastructure, such as the Bouffard hospital, where the only COVID-19 testing in the country is being conducted. Subsequently, testing capabilities have significantly decreased. IOM is in discussion with ONARS in order to provide assistance to the populations affected by the floods.

In coordination with UN partners such as UNICEF and WFP, IOM is supporting the Government of Djibouti to establish a quarantine site in Ali Sabieh, near the border with Ethiopia. IOM is providing support in site planning and provision of NFIs to ensure around 2,000 migrants requiring quarantine are hosted in a dignified setting that meets WHO standards for quarantine sites.