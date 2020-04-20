Djibouti + 1 more

IOM Djibouti COVID-19 Situation Report #3, 19 April 2020

27,480 Individual
Reached with COVID-19 awareness and prevention messages

660 Migrants
Provided with food and non-food items (NFls) in Obock and Dikhil regions

2,659 Items
Distributed to all the regions in Djibouti in Arta, Ali Sabieh, Dikhil, Djibouti, Tadjourah and Obock

Highlights

IOM Djibouti is continuing to provide COVID-19 prevention and response support in the form of donations, capacity building to medical staff and government officials, and awareness raising on proper hygiene practices for migrants and host communities.

IOM is also. providing multi-sectoral assistance for stranded migrants inside the country due to border closures in Ethiopia and Yemen.

The Organization is working closely with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health and distributing hygiene and protection non-food items (soap, disinfectant, handwashing stations, masks and gloves) at checkpoints, border crossings and medical centres.

The Mission is also in discussion with the Ministry of Women and Family to provide COVID-19 protection services to street children in Djibouti city.

