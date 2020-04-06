IOM Djibouti COVID-19 Situation Report #2, 5 April 2020

10,118 Individuals Reached with COVID-19 awareness and prevention messages.

832 Migrants Provided with food, non-food items (NFIs) and WASH assistance in Masagara migrant site managed by the Government of Djibouti.

57 Health Practitioners Trained on COVID-19 prevention and response.

Highlights

IOM Djibouti is continuing to provide COVID-19 prevention and response support in the form of donations, capacity building to medical staff and government officials, and awareness raising on proper hygiene practices for migrants and host communities. The Organization is working closely with the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Health (MoH) and distributing hygiene non-food items (soap, disinfectant and handwashing stations) at checkpoints, border crossings and medical centres. For example, in collaboration with the MoH, IOM donated soap, handwashing stations and disinfectant to four hospitals; one each in Obock, Dikhil, Ali Sabieh, and Artah, with more donations planned after determining the needs of requesting facilities. The Mission is also in discussion with the Ministry of Women and Family to provide COVID-19 protection services to street children in Djibouti city.