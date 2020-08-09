IOM Djibouti COVID-19 Situation Report #11, 9 August 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

IOM continued to train border officials on infection prevention and control (IPC) measures and compliance with the International Health Regulations (IHR). On 3 and 4 August, 17 participants attended the training in Dikhil region.

On 26 July, the Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) visited the quarantine site in Ali Sabieh together with the Minister of Interior, Prefect of Ali Sabieh, Ambassadors of European Union Delegation and France, UN Resident Coordinator, representatives of WFP and UNICEF and Chief of Mission of IOM.

545 stranded migrants coming from Yemen in Obock region have received food, water, hygiene and NFI kits as well as medical assistance.

Eight vulnerable migrants are assisted with food, non-food items (NFI), medical and psychosocial assistance in the Migration Response Centre (MRC) in Obock.

IOM continues to raise awareness of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) through its flow monitoring points (FMPs) across the regions.