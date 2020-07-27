IOM Djibouti COVID-19 Situation Report #10, 26 July 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

With the reopening of borders, IOM has donated Hygiene and WASH materials to three border posts. Furthermore, training for 49 point-of-entry officers, on infection prevention and control (IPC) measures and compliance with the International Health Regulations (IHR) was organized.

On 15 and 16 July, 25 DTM agents were trained on the collection of migration data and the prevention against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

27 vulnerable migrants are assisted with food, non-food items (NFI), medical and psychosocial assistance in the Migration Response Centre (MRC) in Obock. 278 stranded migrants coming from Yemen in Obock region are receiving food, water, hygiene and NFI kits as well as medical assistance.

IOM continues to raise awareness of the COVID-19 through its six flow monitoring points (FMPs) across the regions.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 26 July, the Ministry of Health confirmed 5,050 COVID19 cases, 4,966 recovered and 58 deaths. There was a significant decrease in the number of positive cases during the last few weeks.

On 16 July, the Ministry of Health issued a circular note on the reopening of borders, specifying the health protocols for passengers. Travelers coming to Djibouti by air/sea/land must be screened for COVID-19 upon arrival at ports of entry; carry the results of a COVID-19 screening test at the time of departure if required by the authorities of their country of destination; be equipped with protective masks at the time of departure or arrival at the points of entry; respect the physical distance of one meter, if possible, at all stages of the journey; carry a hydro-alcoholic gel throughout the trip. At Djibouti’s airports, railway stations and land borders, waiting, isolation zones and circulation areas are set up for passengers to ensure that they are kept at a safe distance from one another and that their temperature is taken at an appropriate level.

Since the official opening of the border, all the passengers were tested on arrival. From 18 to 23 July, 53 out of 563 persons were tested positive. All the passengers tested positive are treated by the medical team in the Bouffard Hospital.