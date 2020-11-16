India provides 50 Metric Tons of food aid to people of Djibouti

India has provided 50 Metric Tons of food aid to the people of Djibouti as part of its assistance to friendly countries to overcome natural calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador of India to Djibouti Ashok Kumar handed over gift of food items to the Secretary-General of the country's Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarity Mme Ifrah Ali Ahmed as part of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to Djibouti delivered by INS Airavat.

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs said that the step was part of SAGAR II (Security and Growth for All in the Region) through which the Government of India is providing 270 Metric Tons of Humanitarian assistance to friendly countries in the region.