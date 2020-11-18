Impact of COVID-19 Movement Restrictions on Migrants along the Eastern Corridor, Report 8 | as of 31 October 2020

BACKGROUND

The COVID-19 outbreak has restricted global mobility, whilst heightening the risk of exploitation of vulnerable populations.

This report provides a snapshot of the COVID-19 epidemiological situation and mobility restrictions, and of the current migration trends along the Eastern Corridor migration route, in addition to an analysis of the impact that movement restrictions have had in Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Yemen. Moreover, it provides information on the main protection concerns for migrants and assistance provided, and COVID-19 risk mitigation measures. This report utilizes data collected through IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), Migrant Response Centres (MRCs),1 Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) data, as well as anecdotal information provided by IOM team members working in the region.

COVID-19 EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SITUATION

As of 31 October 2020, the number of COVID-19 cases along the Eastern Corridor stood at 107,738. Ethiopia is still experiencing a rise in community transmission, while Djibouti and Somalia continue to experience a steady increase in new detected cases. Ethiopia continued recording the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 96,169 (89.2% of total cases). Following Ethiopia is Djibouti with 5,561 confirmed cases (5.2% of total cases) and Somalia with 3,941 cases (3.7% of total cases), while Yemen cases amounted to 2,067 (1.9% of total cases). As of 31 October 2020, the number of COVID-19 related deaths along the Eastern Corridor stood at 2,235, the majority of which were recorded in Ethiopia (66% of total deaths). Yemen holds the highest case fatality rate (CFR) at approximately 29.1%, compared to Djibouti (CFR 1.1%), Ethiopia (CFR 1.5%) and Somalia (CFR 2.6%). This is much higher than the global average CFR of 2.5% and is largely attributable to the challenges of accessing a health care system which has been decimated by years of war. As of 31 October 2020, Ethiopia held the highest number of active cases (42,183), followed by Somalia (652), Yemen (99) and Djibouti (52). Due to Yemen’s various challenges and limited testing capacity, COVID-19 figures appear relatively low and the disease keeps spreading undetected among the Yemeni population.