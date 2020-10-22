Impact of COVID-19 Movement Restrictions on Migrants along the Eastern Corridor, Report 7 | as of 30 September 2020

BACKGROUND

The COVID-19 outbreak has restricted global mobility, whilst heightening the risk of exploitation of vulnerable populations.

This report provides a snapshot of the COVID-19 epidemiological situation and mobility restrictions, and of the current migration trends along the Eastern Corridor migration route, in addition to an analysis of the impact that movement restrictions have had in Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Yemen. Moreover, it provides information on the main protection concerns for migrants and assistance provided, and COVID-19 risk mitigation measures. This report utilizes data collected through IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), Migrant Response Centres (MRCs),1 Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) data, as well as anecdotal information provided by IOM team members working in the region.

COVID-19 EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SITUATION

As of 30 September 2020, the number of COVID-19 cases along the Eastern Corridor stood at 86,410. Ethiopia is still experiencing an exponential rise in community transmission with an average of 700+ cases reported daily during September, while Djibouti, Somalia and Yemen continue to experience a steady increase in new detected cases. Ethiopia continued recording the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 75,368 (87.2% of total cases). Following Ethiopia is Djibouti with 5,416 confirmed cases (6.3% of total cases) and Somalia with 3,588 cases (4.1% of total cases), while Yemen cases amounted to 2,038 (2.4% of total cases). As of 30 September 2020, the number of COVID-19 related deaths along the Eastern Corridor stood at 1,946, majority of which were recorded in Ethiopia (1,198). Yemen holds the highest case fatality rate (CFR) at approximately 28.9%, compared to Djibouti (CFR 1.1%), Ethiopia (CFR 1.6%) and Somalia (CFR 2.8%).

This is much higher than the global average CFR of 3.0% and is largely attributable to the challenges of accessing a health care system which has been decimated by years of war. As of 30 September 2020, Ethiopia held the highest number of active cases (42,966), followed by Somalia (543), Yemen (162) and Djibouti (11). Due to Yemen’s various challenges and limited testing capacity, COVID-19 figures appear relatively low and the disease keeps spreading undetected among the Yemeni population.

COVID-19 MOBILITY RESTRICTIONS

Djibouti’s air, land and sea borders remained open with strict health guidelines in regard to travellers’ screening at the various Points of Entry (PoEs). Since 17 July, health authorities recorded a 3.45% COVID-19 positivity rate and a 98% recovery rate among all incoming passengers. The state of emergency was lifted in Ethiopia and on 23 September, the country reopened all air and land borders for tourism, however, Addis Ababa Bole International Airport is operating at much-reduced levels. In Somalia, international and domestic flights continued to operate throughout September, while all sea ports remained operational and land border crossings are now beginning to open. In Yemen, three of the five international airports were opened to facilitate the return of stranded Yemenis and humanitarian staff abroad. Overall, two of these three airports (Aden and Seiyun), in addition to 15 sea border points and three land border points, were partially open for movement, while inter-governorate public movement tracking continued at 10 internal transit points, especially in Taizz and Al-Bayda. The closure of Sana’a airport was announced on 6 September due to the shortage of fuel allocated for airport, however, it temporarily reopened for humanitarian flights on 28 September.