Impact of COVID-19 Movement Restrictions on Migrants along the Eastern Corridor, Report 3 - as of 31 May 2020

Background

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has restricted global mobility, whilst heightening the risk of exploitation to vulnerable populations. This report provides a snapshot of the COVID-19 epidemiological situation and mobility restrictions, and the current migration trends along the Eastern Corridor migration route, in addition to an analysis of the impact that movement restrictions have had in Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Yemen. Moreover, it provides information on the main protection concerns for migrants, assistance provided and COVID-19 risk mitigation measures. This report utilizes data collected through IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), Migrant Response Centers (MRCs), Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) data, as well as anecdotal information provided by IOM team members working in the region.