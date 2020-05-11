Impact of COVID-19 Movement Restrictions on Migrants along the Eastern Corridor, Report 2 - as of 30 April 2020

BACKGROUND

The current outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has restricted global mobility, whilst heightening the risk of exploitation to vulnerable populations. This report provides a snapshot of the current migration trends along the Eastern Corridor, and provides an analysis of the impact that movement restrictions have had in Djibouti, Somalia, Ethiopia and Yemen. This report utilizes data collected through IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Flow Monitoring (FM),

Migrant Response Centers (MRC), and Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) data, as well as anecdotal information provided by IOM team members working in the region. With the start of the holy month of Ramadan (~23 April – 23 May), this period opens the “high season” for irregular migration which has been historically higher during this time on the Eastern corridor due to the belief that controls are less stringent and that authorities allow movements to take place under less scrutiny.

In 2019, along the Eastern Corridor, IOM observed 76,282 migrants entering Djibouti3 and 30,994 migrants entering Somalia, while 138,213 migrants were tracked on the shores of Yemen as having arrived from the Horn of Africa (62%from Somalia and 38% from Djibouti).