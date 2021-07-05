IGAD launches Hazards Watch for East Africa

The system was developed by a team of Programmers, Climate Scientists, Earth Observation and Systems specialists, as well as Marketing, Design Thinking and sectoral experts to meet the growing need of Risk Information due to increasing climate extremes.

The East Africa Hazards Watch supports tracking extreme events such as drought, cyclones, pests (desert locust), heavy rainfall, floods or crop failures, which are increasing in frequency and intensity due to climate change.

About 90% of the disasters in East Africa are due to weather, climate hazards, leaving the region to be one of the most vulnerable to extreme events. Considering the high dependency of the economic systems in the region on natural resources, the impacts of weather and climate extremes have far-reaching socioeconomic consequences. To protect the population against these hazards and to support the resilience of the local communities, there is a dire need for efficient early warning systems and actionable information for decision making. The East Africa Hazards Watch was developed to fill this gap.

This public regional multi-hazards watch system aims at providing decision ready information, to support transnational coordination and early action across borders. Automated email and mobile phone notification Alerts and AI based advisories are next on the development pipeline.

The system allows tracking the warming of East African cities. Climate Stripes allow visualising the warming of the main cities, which have already warmed by over 2 degrees since pre-industrial times. Additional climate change layers are being currently integrated to allow citizens understand how temperatures and rainfall have been changing in the last century.

ICPAC’s Desert Locust projections allow identifying areas at risk of desert locust.

Agricultural warnings, making use of Satellite observation and ground data allow identifying areas of the region at risk of crop failures.

The system allows overlapping alerts and warnings with socio-economic information to understand the vulnerability of the population at risk. Additional layers of information on vulnerability and exposure are currently being added to the platform.

The first public African system of its kind, the platform is continuously iterated based on User feedback. It was developed in Africa for Africa and is built on Open Source platforms to ensure sustainability and continued customization. The system supports integrating multiple Data sources to provide a seamless user experience in finding risk information for the region.

Explore East Africa Hazards Watch and send feedback to the Team: https://eahazardswatch.icpac.net/

Made with ❤️ in Africa

Article by Abubakr A. M. Salih, Erick Oteyno, Marta Baraibar and Viola Otieno