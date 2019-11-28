Emergency Assistance to Djibouti in Response to the Heavy Rain and Flood Disaster

November 26, 2019

Yesterday, November 25, upon the request of the Government of the Republic of Djibouti, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (sleeping pads, blankets, etc.) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Djibouti in response to the damages caused by the recent heavy rain and flood. Upon the request of the Government of the Republic of Djibouti, and in light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Djibouti, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Djibouti to meet its humanitarian needs.

[Reference] From Thursday, November 21, torrential rainfall across wide area has continued and resulted in severe damages in Djibouti.

As of Sunday, November 24, the death toll has rose to 9 (including 7 children) in the Republic of Djibouti, and the number of those effected has reached approximately 150,000 to 250,000 only in the capital city of Djibouti. It is also reported that major roads and bridges in Djibouti have been severely damaged.