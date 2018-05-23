Emergency Assistance to Djibouti in Response to the Flooding Disaster

Today, May 23, upon the request of the Government of the Republic of Djibouti, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, blankets, etc.) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Djibouti in response to the damages caused by the recent flooding. Upon the request of the Government of the Republic of Djibouti, and in light of the humanitarian perspective and the cordial relations between Japan and Djibouti, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Djibouti to meet its humanitarian needs.

*The foregoing is a provisional translation. The date indicated above denotes the date of issue of the original press release in Japanese.

