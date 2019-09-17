Ecosystem-Based Adaptation in Djibouti 2010-2016 - Factsheet

INTRODUCTION

• Djibouti is a small arid country where the availability of water is a key development constraint that inflicts crops and livestock. 85% of the 890,000 Djiboutians live in urban coastal areas, but these regions are showing severe signs of degradation from climate change.

• The project was located in two sites: Khor Angar in the North (pop. 3,500), where mangroves that once protected villagers from floods are damaged, and Damerjog (pop. 600) in the South, where communities face rising seas and saltwater destroying their crops.

• The project piloted approaches for rehabilitating degraded watersheds and wadi shores to reduce seawater intrusion and floods.

Activities were designed to ease pressure on coastal buffer ecosystems like mangroves and increase incentives for ecosystem management (sources of fuelwood, fishing, agriculture, and ecotourism development).

CLIMATE IMPACTS

• Djibouti is highly vulnerable to a variety of natural hazards, including multi-annual droughts, flash floods and cyclones. The country is classified as ‘severely water poor’.

During 1990-2014, 50% of reported human mortalities were caused by climate extremes.

• More specifically, Djibouti’s coasts are in danger. The rising sea-level is leading to saltwater intrusion on people’s farms and aquifers, destroying crops and water supplies.

The floods damage critical water pumps, leading to further water shortages.

• Djibouti’s coasts are vital economic drivers of the country, exemplified by the bustling Port of Djibouti. Coastal ecosystems (reefs, estuaries and mangroves) provide resources to the population and serve as buffers against floods.

• The problems wrought by climate change on the coasts are compounded by steep population growth, which increases unsustainable demands on Djibouti’s water resources.