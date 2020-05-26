East & Horn of Africa COVID-19 Situation Report - #6, 21 May 2020 Update

EHOA SITUATION OVERVIEW

The impact of COVID-19 in East & Horn of Africa (EHoA) continues to unfold affecting migrants and displaced communities, and other vulnerable groups of concern to IOM.

The number of people who have tested positive for the disease has risen to over 6,000.

National governments across the region are implementing various COVID-19 mitigation response strategies. At the centre of a ‘regional approach’, widespread air, land and sea border closures, lockdowns and curfews, are placing restrictions on the movement of tens of millions of people. Disease surveillance through quarantine, boosting testing capacity, acquiring Personal Protective Equipment, developing social distancing guidelines, are some of the elements of various national government approaches to confronting the pandemic. The consequences for migrants, including IDPs and other migrant groups, are hugely disproportionate to those faced by ordinary citizens in the region. Displacement settings by nature are more exposed to the spread of COVID-19 due to overcrowding, over-representation of pre-existing health conditions and poor WASH facilities. Moreover, migrants are often not captured by national response plans and often lack access to national public health systems. The economic impact of restrictions on movement is particularly catastrophic for these groups, many of whom need to cross borders in search of jobs and opportunities, or to trade. Thousands of migrants in the region are stranded in places like Somalia and Djibouti. Thousands have experienced forced return back to countries of origin. Migrants are also at risk of experiencing stigma, xenophobia, and being scapegoated for spreading the disease.

As of May 21, the number of COVID-19 cases in the EHoA region stands at 6,349, representing 6.5% of the total cases in Africa. There are 511 new cases reported today with most new cases reported in Djibouti (210 daily increase 13%), followed by South Sudan (134 daily increase 38.6%), Somalia (71 daily increase 4.7%), Kenya (66 daily increase 7%) and Ethiopia (24 daily increase 6.6%). Djibouti, Kenya and South Sudan reported the highest number of cases in one day. Djibouti is currently the country with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region at 1,828 (29% of total case), followed by Somalia 1,573 (25%) and Kenya 1,029 (16.2%). The number of deaths in the region has risen to 153 today. 2,257 people (35.5% of cases in the region) have recovered from COVID-19.

The COVID-19 situation in the region is compounded by the recent arrival of flash floods in Somalia and Burundi. Densely populated displacement sites have sprung up, which could become a breeding ground for COVID-19 if positive cases emerge.

IOM is assisting all 10 governments in the region to fight COVID-19. This includes humanitarian response, cross border co-ordination, capacity building, and enhancing hygiene and sanitation facilities. IOM also supports case management, monitoring and mapping of people’s movements within and across borders, and at displacement sites.

IOM is advocating for migrants, including IDPs to be fully included in the national COVID-19 response to ensure potentially life-saving assistance to these vulnerable groups. IOM has launched a global financial appeal for $499M and a regional appeal for East & Horn of Africa for $71.6M. 70% of the required funding needs for the region remain unmet - Link to appeal: https://ronairobi.iom.int/publications/iom-east-andhorn-africa-strategic...