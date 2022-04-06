Drought Impacts in Djibouti – Issue 1 (as of 3rd March 2022)

Key Highlights

122,000 people in Djibouti are currently food insecure because of the current drought but also high food prices and loss of incomes that are aggravating the situation due to Covid-19, decreased port activities and the conflict in Ethiopia.

Djibouti being one of the world’s most arid countries is experiencing drought conditions having experienced rising seasonal temperatures and little to no rains in the last three years. Vegetation and ground water conditions are significantly below average in most of the country, negatively affecting pastoralist livelihoods in rural areas.

The rural areas are most affected by the drought and negative drought impacts are Ali Sabieh, Arta, Obock and to some extent Tadjourah.