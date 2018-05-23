23 May 2018

Djibouti: Tropical Cyclone Sagar Briefing note – 22 May 2018

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project, Start Network
Published on 22 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (322.23 KB)

A tropical cyclone developed on 16 May in the Gulf of Aden, between Yemen and Somalia, known as Cyclone Sagar. It hit Djibouti on 19 May causing heavy rains and flash floods (OCHA 22/05/2018;
Weather Underground 17/05/2018; ECHO Daily Flash 21/05/2018). The areas most affected by flash floods are Djibouti City and the suburb of Balbala. 25-50,000 people have been affected by flash floods and likely displaced, and two deaths have been reported (OCHA 22/05/2018; OCHA 20/05/2018; ECHO Daily Flash 21/05/2018). Two sectors of Obock town, in Obock Region, are also flooded. Damages to shelters by heavy rains have been reported in Ali Addeh refugee settlement. No needs have been reported for the population in Ali Addeh and Obock town (OCHA 20/05/2018).

Key priorities

25’000-50’000 people affected, likely displaced

WASH needs are likely to be high

1,500 damaged shelters in Djibouti City

