Djibouti — Stranded Migrants (13 December 2020)

Following the border closure in Ethiopia and due to the stricter border management policies in Yemen, some of the migrants who were transiting through Djibouti on their way to or from the Arabian Peninsula found themselves stranded in the country. These migrants live in spontaneous sites located along the migration corridor.

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), through its field enumerator teams and key informants, collects data on a daily basis at migrant sites across the country.

All reported migrants are Ethiopian nationals.