Djibouti: Refugee Policy Review Framework Country Summary as at 30 June (March 2022)

DJIBOUTI Refugee Policy Review as at 30 June 2020 for World Bank's Mid Term Review of IDA19 Window for Host Communities and Refugees.

Djibouti is one of the smallest countries in Africa, providing protection to 31,059 refugees and asylum-seekers from ten countries as at 30 June 2020, which is more than 3 per cent of the total population. Despite having a lower-middle-income status, Djibouti has traditionally maintained a generous open-door policy for refugee inflows. Somali nationals (43 per cent) constitute the largest refugee group in Djibouti, followed by Ethiopians (36 per cent) and Yemenis (17 per cent). In the last 10 years, the total number of refugees has almost doubled. While the number of Somalis has decreased, the number of Ethiopian and Yemeni refugees has increased due to conflicts and violence in their countries of origin.