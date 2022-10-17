Djibouti: Operational Update (September 2022)

The date of the official launching ceremony of the Physical Verification Exercise for Refugees and Asylum Seekers on the territory of Djibouti has been set for October 3, 2022.

This Physical Verification Operation will take place as follows:

Djibouti-ville 02 -19 October

Markazi 22 - 27 October

Ali-Addeh 01- 30 November

Holl-Holl0 3 -15 December

The operation currently has 36,656 refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from Somalia, Ethiopiaand Yemen.The purpose of the exercise will be to update the number of people under the mandate of UNHCR and ONARSresiding onDjiboutian territory; update the biographicaland/or biometric dataof these people; taking and implementing requests for reactivation, group separation, unification of household members; and to deal with unresolved contentious cases in connection with a registration procedure and finally the renewalof any document already expired, lost, damaged or in the process of expiring having been provided by the UNHCR and by ONARS.

At the end of this exercise, and at the request of the government of the Republic of Djibouti, the data resulting from this verification exercise will be shared with the government so that they can trace and correct any duplicatesand/or inconsistenciesthat may possibly exist. in the system