The Physical Verification Exercise for Refugees and Asylum Seeker was officially launched on October3, 2022, throughout Djibouti.

This Physical Verification Operation will take place as follows:

Djibouti-ville 02 -19 October

Markazi 22 - 27 October

Ali-Addeh 01- 30 November

Holl-Holl0 3 -15 December

The operation currently hosts 36,656 refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from Somalia, Ethiopia, and Yemen