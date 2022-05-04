Djibouti: Operational Update (March 2022)

Djibouti is one of the most politically stable countries in the region and hosts 35173 refugees and asylum seekers from the neighboring countries and continues to receive simultaneous arrivals from Somalia, Ethiopia, and Yemen.

Largest group of refugees are Somalis and Yemenis, while most of asylum seekers are Ethiopians and Eritreans. Arrivals from Ethiopia have been on slight rise since the beginning of November 2020 when conflict erupted in the Tigray region.

UNHCR and its partners continue responding the needs of refugees and asylum-seekers living in the three refugee villages Ali-Addeh, Holl-Holl and Markazi, as well as the urban refugee population.