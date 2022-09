Djibouti: Operational Update (July 2022)

Djibouti is one of the most politically stablecountries in the region and hosts 35 9251refugees and asylum seekers from the neighboring countries and continues to receive simultaneous arrivals from Somalia, Ethiopia, and Yemen.

Largest groupof refugees are Somalisand Yemenis, while most of asylum seekers are Ethiopiansand Eritreans. Arrivals from Ethiopia have been on slight rise since the beginning of November 2020 when conflict erupted in the Tigray region.

UNHCR and its partners continue responding the needs of refugees and asylum-seekers living in the three refugee villages Ali-Addeh, Holl-Holl and Markazi, as well as the urban refugee population.