Djibouti: Operational Update (August 2022)

The operation is preparing to hold the Operation of Physical Verification of Persons under its mandate on the extent of the Djiboutian territory. This Operation will take place during the period from October 2nd to December 8th, 2022, and will start in the capital Djibouti-ville, then Ali-Sabieh and finally, Obock. The operation currently has 36, 519 refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from Somalia, Ethiopia, and Yemen.

The purpose of the exercise would be to determine who are the people under the mandate of the UNHCRand ONARS residing on Djiboutian territory, update any biographical or biometric data of these people, take, and implement requests for reactivation, group separation, member unification and unresolved contentious cases in connection with a registration procedure and finally the renewal of any expired, lost, damaged or expiring document provided by UNHCR and ONARS..

At the end of this exercise, and at the request of the government of the Republic of Djibouti, the data resulting from this verification exercise will be shared with the government so that they can trace whether potential duplicates exist in the two systems.In addition, the operation is closely monitoring possible movements from Ethiopia since the conflicts resumed in the Tigris region at the end of August 2022